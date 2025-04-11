Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,774,000 after buying an additional 251,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,554,000 after acquiring an additional 191,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,549,000 after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,582,000 after purchasing an additional 593,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

CHRW stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

