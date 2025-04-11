Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Senior Officer Acquires C$20,222.72 in Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$20,222.72.

Christopher Randall Macintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Christopher Randall Macintyre acquired 15,500 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$17,344.50.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Christopher Randall Macintyre bought 14,300 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,522.22.

CVE:LRA opened at C$1.47 on Friday. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.38. The company has a market cap of C$72.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.32 and a beta of 0.31.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

