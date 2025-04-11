Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Landstar System worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,673,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,685,000 after buying an additional 39,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $63,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $138.87 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

