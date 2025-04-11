Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 346.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.99 and a 12 month high of $196.86.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.55.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

