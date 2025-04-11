Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2,255.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Lam Research by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.59.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

