Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144,776 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.74% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $141,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,811,000. Amundi grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,123,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,161,000 after buying an additional 870,903 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,021,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,160,000 after acquiring an additional 380,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,405,000 after acquiring an additional 167,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $175,605.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,314.34. The trade was a 12.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,177. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $218.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.79. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.