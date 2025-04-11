Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Up 8.3% – Time to Buy?

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 394,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 546,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Citigroup began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $68,238.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,588.25. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $214,215.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,428.70. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $324,567 over the last three months. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,307,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,514,000 after buying an additional 688,967 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,184,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,887,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,617,000 after acquiring an additional 133,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 61,669 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.