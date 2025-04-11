Kura Oncology’s (KURA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Stock Down 5.7 %

Kura Oncology stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.83. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $53.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,729 shares of company stock worth $92,307 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kura Oncology by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.