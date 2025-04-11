KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd Sells 215,427 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,427 shares during the period. Endeavor Group makes up about 3.3% of KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.06% of Endeavor Group worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $68,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,531.92. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $578,564,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,212,077 shares of company stock worth $191,824,043 and have sold 21,178,742 shares worth $582,769,150. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.02%.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

