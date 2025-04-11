KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 63.2% per year over the last three years. KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:KNOP opened at $6.23 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

