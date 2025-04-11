Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Klabin Trading Down 11.1 %

OTCMKTS:KLBAY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.30. Klabin has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.91%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

