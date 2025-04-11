KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,496,833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,756,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in KLA by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,455,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,926,000 after acquiring an additional 292,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,937,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $656.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $707.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $695.44. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

