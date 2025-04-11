Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 5.8% – Time to Buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 626,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,489,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 383.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 255,795 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

