KeyCorp Cuts Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target to $9.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Janus International Group Stock Down 6.6 %

JBI stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $887.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Janus International Group by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,827,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 244,322 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Janus International Group by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,366,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after buying an additional 1,411,802 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.