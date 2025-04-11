KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $438.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $306.60 and a 1 year high of $458.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $236,500,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after buying an additional 542,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,607,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,666,000 after acquiring an additional 263,545 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,861,000 after acquiring an additional 174,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.