Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Belden worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDC. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Belden by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,301,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Belden by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of Belden stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $131.82.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,776.79. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,939,527.05. This represents a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

