Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Price Target to $17.00

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $757.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 10.3%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.