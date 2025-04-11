Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Price Target to $17.00

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $757.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 10.3%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,498 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 42,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

