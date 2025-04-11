Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $12.95

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $12.95 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of TWO opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $33,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,566.88. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 5,737 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $64,713.36. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,586.80. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,163 shares of company stock valued at $154,005. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 818.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 866.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

