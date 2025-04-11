KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,208 Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,557,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sable Offshore by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,486,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,832,000 after purchasing an additional 665,407 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $6,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sable Offshore by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 204,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 177,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Sable Offshore Stock Down 12.0 %

NYSE:SOC opened at $17.40 on Friday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SOC. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Sable Offshore

About Sable Offshore

(Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.