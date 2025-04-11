KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $663,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,192,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $99.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.