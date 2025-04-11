JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.29. Approximately 3,679,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,005,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

