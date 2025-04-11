JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $211.00 and last traded at $215.17. 5,257,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 9,565,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day moving average of $241.85. The company has a market capitalization of $660.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 234.4% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

