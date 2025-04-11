JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,743. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after buying an additional 1,821,969 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,619,000 after acquiring an additional 994,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.