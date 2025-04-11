JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$62.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$68.50 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.04.

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting C$46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$53.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.76. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.59 and a 12 month high of C$58.58.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

