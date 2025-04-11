Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Joby Aviation worth $83,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 214,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 98,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1,621.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 468,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 440,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 87,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 31,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $262,303.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,018.01. The trade was a 18.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,673,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,661,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,464,387.90. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

