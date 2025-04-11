JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 50,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,828,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,197,314.92. The trade was a 0.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $586,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after buying an additional 220,815 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 477,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

