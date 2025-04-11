JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Acquires 50,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,828,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,197,314.92. The trade was a 0.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $586,000.00.
- On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00.
- On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.
- On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.
- On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00.
JELD-WEN Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after buying an additional 220,815 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 477,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
