Jeanna Steele Sells 9,942 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $67,009.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,944.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,686 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $11,195.04.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.74. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $22.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.