Jeanna Steele Sells 9,942 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $67,009.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,944.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,686 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $11,195.04.
Sunrun Price Performance
Sunrun stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.74. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $22.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.
Sunrun Company Profile
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
