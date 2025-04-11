Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,293 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 165.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $206.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day moving average of $266.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

