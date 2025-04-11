Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 95,807 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.