Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 612 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,682,000 after buying an additional 889,193 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,344,000 after buying an additional 338,316 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 252,380 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,271,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

HDV stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

