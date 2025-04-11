Jade Leung Sells 28,500 Shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Stock

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) CFO Jade Leung sold 28,500 shares of CaliberCos stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $13,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 643,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,033.92. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CaliberCos Stock Performance
CWD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 9,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,677. CaliberCos Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.78.
CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that CaliberCos Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CaliberCos
CaliberCos Company Profile
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CaliberCos
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.