Jade Leung Sells 28,500 Shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Stock

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) CFO Jade Leung sold 28,500 shares of CaliberCos stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $13,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 643,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,033.92. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CaliberCos Stock Performance

CWD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 9,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,677. CaliberCos Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.78.

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that CaliberCos Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CaliberCos

CaliberCos Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CaliberCos by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 86,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CaliberCos by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CaliberCos by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

