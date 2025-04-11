ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Sells £271,121.44 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) insider Chris Kennedy sold 398,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £271,121.44 ($351,922.95).

ITV Stock Up 0.2 %

ITV stock opened at GBX 66.30 ($0.86) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. ITV plc has a twelve month low of GBX 61.29 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 89 ($1.16).

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 9.60 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITV plc will post 1120 EPS for the current year.

ITV Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.49) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

ITV Company Profile

ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.

ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.

