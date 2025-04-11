Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Buys £149.76 in Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($194.39).

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis sold 114,274 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £185,123.88 ($240,295.79).

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Ithaca Energy stock opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.72) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 94.38 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.40 ($2.15).

Ithaca Energy Announces Dividend

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 6.56%. Ithaca Energy’s payout ratio is currently 319.76%.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

