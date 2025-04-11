Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 20,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 25,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Itafos Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$267.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of -0.95.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

