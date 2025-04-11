iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,009,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after acquiring an additional 999,882 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.44.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

