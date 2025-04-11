iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 157,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after buying an additional 35,353 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

