iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 140.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $51.55 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

