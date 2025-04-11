iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 219.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,199 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.19% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $43,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.93 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.28.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.