iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,721,000 after buying an additional 4,032,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,021 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,803,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,789,000 after purchasing an additional 481,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $60.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.