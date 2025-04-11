iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,101,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 801,049 shares.The stock last traded at $25.60 and had previously closed at $25.32.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 70,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

