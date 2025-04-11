iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,101,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 801,049 shares.The stock last traded at $25.60 and had previously closed at $25.32.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
