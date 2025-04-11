iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,886,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 7,499,362 shares.The stock last traded at $93.44 and had previously closed at $94.04.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
