iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,886,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 7,499,362 shares.The stock last traded at $93.44 and had previously closed at $94.04.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

