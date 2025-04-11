IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of IQVIA worth $42,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,380,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,018,000 after acquiring an additional 226,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

IQV stock opened at $142.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.24. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

