iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,260,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 19,151,866 shares.The stock last traded at $1.70 and had previously closed at $1.53.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC raised shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.91.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 738.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 121,352 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 102.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701,901 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 344.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 126,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,169 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 112,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

