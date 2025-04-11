io.net (IO) Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges

io.net (IO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, io.net has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. io.net has a market capitalization of $90.80 million and approximately $23.95 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. One io.net token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About io.net

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,524,542 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 150,524,542.82 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 0.59858299 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $26,243,848.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

