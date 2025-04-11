Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 13,958 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical volume of 6,803 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,835,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $118.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

