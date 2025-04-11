Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 135,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 72,923 shares.The stock last traded at $46.62 and had previously closed at $45.35.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $577.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 54,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $483,000.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

