Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 135,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 72,923 shares.The stock last traded at $46.62 and had previously closed at $45.35.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $577.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF
PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.
