Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 420996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,102,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,969,000 after buying an additional 192,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,093,000 after purchasing an additional 241,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,129,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,364,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,900,000 after purchasing an additional 97,370 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

