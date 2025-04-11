Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.31 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 420996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 5.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
