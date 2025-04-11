Invesco Ltd. Sells 4,342,986 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,835,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,342,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.34% of EnLink Midstream worth $280,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,109,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 960,577 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,320,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

