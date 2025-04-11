Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,509,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,059 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.31% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $255,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 558.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,773,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,629,000 after buying an additional 9,984,690 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,031,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,539,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,467,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,064,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,116 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

