Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,347,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.22% of Tyson Foods worth $249,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of TSN opened at $60.10 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

